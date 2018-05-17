Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Takes $3.23 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booking opened at $2,074.59 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $99.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,066.80 and a 1-year high of $2,082.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.68 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,020.00, for a total value of $505,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter J. Millones sold 3,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,186.98, for a total value of $7,936,550.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,469 shares of company stock valued at $9,705,366 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo upped their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Vetr upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.67 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Booking to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,165.45.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

