ParkByte (PKB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One ParkByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges. ParkByte has a market cap of $132,234.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ParkByte has traded down 26.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038108 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.01101470 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00016714 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002198 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00016650 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ParkByte Coin Profile

ParkByte is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official website is www.parkbyte.com . ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algo: SHA256 Ticker: PKB Block Time: 60seconds POW – ENDED Timeframe: ~27days POW Coins: 3,688,710 PKB 20% Premine: 922,178 PKB Premine Burn: 1,077,822 PKB Total POW Supply: 4,610,888 PKB POS Min Stake time: 1hour Year 1 – 5% Year 2 – 4% Year 3 and onwards 3% 25m Total Coin RPC Port= 59060 P2P Port= 58060 “

Buying and Selling ParkByte

ParkByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

