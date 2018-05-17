Park-Ohio (PKOH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Park-Ohio opened at $40.60 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $405.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.33 million. analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward F. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $142,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,644,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,722,772.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 119,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 187,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

