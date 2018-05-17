Park City Group (PCYG) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $7.64

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.26 million, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 34,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 13,255 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,239,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, markets, and supports proprietary software products. The company offers its products for businesses having multiple locations to assist in the management of business operations on a daily basis and communicate results of operations in a timely manner.
Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.