Park City Group (PCYG) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $7.64

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.26 million, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Park City Group had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 million. equities research analysts expect that Park City Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 34,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 13,255 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,239,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, markets, and supports proprietary software products. The company offers its products for businesses having multiple locations to assist in the management of business operations on a daily basis and communicate results of operations in a timely manner.

