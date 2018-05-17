Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Paratek Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.1901435780589 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.30, hitting $11.35, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 794,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,324. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 707.08% and a negative return on equity of 87.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, VP Adam Woodrow sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $72,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,420.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas W. Pagan sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $66,509.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,721 shares of company stock valued at $352,057 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

