Paramount Group (PGRE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.
Paramount Group traded down $0.06, hitting $14.41, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 614,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,319. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,638,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 52,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 57,305 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,444,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
About Paramount Group
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.
