Paramount Group (PGRE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Paramount Group traded down $0.06, hitting $14.41, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 614,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,319. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Paramount Group had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $184.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,638,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 52,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 57,305 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,444,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

