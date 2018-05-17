Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 270,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $76.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.09 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

