Parallel Advisors LLC Has $593,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 176.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Portfolio Strategies Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF opened at $73.49 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $73.42.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI All Country World Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging markets countries.

