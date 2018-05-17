Parallel Advisors LLC Has $472,000 Position in Mindbody Inc. (MB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Mindbody Inc. (NASDAQ:MB) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mindbody were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mindbody by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mindbody by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Mindbody by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Mindbody by 4.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mindbody during the first quarter worth $122,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MB shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Mindbody in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Mindbody in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mindbody from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Mindbody in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $46.00 price target on shares of Mindbody and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

In other news, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of Mindbody stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $634,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 147,189 shares of Mindbody stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.56 per share, with a total value of $5,381,229.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 219,075 shares of company stock valued at $8,204,043 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MB opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.17 and a beta of -0.09. Mindbody Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Mindbody (NASDAQ:MB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.84 million. Mindbody had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Mindbody Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

