Parallel Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,112,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,665,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,998,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,953,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,675,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPSM opened at $31.70 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.