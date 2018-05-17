Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,563 Ishares Kld Select Social Index (SUSA)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ishares Kld Select Social Index (BMV:SUSA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ishares Kld Select Social Index during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ishares Kld Select Social Index during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ishares Kld Select Social Index during the first quarter valued at $1,241,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ishares Kld Select Social Index during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ishares Kld Select Social Index during the first quarter valued at $172,000.

Shares of SUSA opened at $112.67 on Thursday. Ishares Kld Select Social Index has a 12-month low of $96.65 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

