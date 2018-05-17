Papa John’s Pizza (PZZA) Holdings Cut by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its position in Papa John’s Pizza (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,165 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.12% of Papa John’s Pizza worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 194,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Pizza by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $3,152,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Pizza by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PZZA. BidaskClub cut shares of Papa John’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Papa John’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Longbow Research cut shares of Papa John’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.20 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Pizza from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.90.

In other Papa John’s Pizza news, SVP Caroline Miller Oyler sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $107,726.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 8,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $500,340.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,781 shares of company stock worth $2,793,713. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Papa John’s Pizza opened at $52.65 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. Papa John’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Papa John’s Pizza (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). Papa John’s Pizza had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The business had revenue of $427.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Papa John’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Papa John’s Pizza will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. Papa John’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Papa John’s Pizza Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

