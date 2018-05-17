Pan American Silver to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (PAAS)

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Pan American Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.28. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $17.64.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $206.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.73 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 253,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 21st. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.