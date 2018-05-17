Pan American Silver (PAA) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.54

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$22.54 and last traded at C$20.15, with a volume of 102127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.14.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$287.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$265.13 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 9.34%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.