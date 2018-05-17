Pampa Energía (PAM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Pampa Energía from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NYSE PAM remained flat at $$54.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,970. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.64. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $727.36 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 8,216.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

