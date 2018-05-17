Palatin Technologies (PTN) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s share price dropped 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 3,514,653 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,851,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

PTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Palatin Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Palatin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter. Palatin Technologies had a return on equity of 155.80% and a net margin of 28.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 500.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 126,236 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 79,946.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 159,893 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 173,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 98,483 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Bremelanotide, an as needed subcutaneous injectable peptide melanocortin receptor agonist, which is in the Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.