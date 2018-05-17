Palatin Technologies (PTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance Previews reports. The company had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter. Palatin Technologies had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 155.80%.

NYSEAMERICAN PTN remained flat at $$1.25 during trading hours on Thursday. 13,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,214. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Palatin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Bremelanotide, an as needed subcutaneous injectable peptide melanocortin receptor agonist, which is in the Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.