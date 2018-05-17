Packaging Co. of America (PKG) Shares Sold by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,903 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,191,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after buying an additional 38,042 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo raised Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $119.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.81. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $115.32 and a 1 year high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

