Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) versus PNC Financial Services (PNC) Head to Head Comparison

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC) and PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PNC Financial Services has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

44.3% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of PNC Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of PNC Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PNC Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp does not pay a dividend. PNC Financial Services pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PNC Financial Services has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and PNC Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 20.82% 11.11% 0.98% PNC Financial Services 29.85% 9.82% 1.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and PNC Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 PNC Financial Services 0 16 8 0 2.33

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.82%. PNC Financial Services has a consensus price target of $148.63, indicating a potential downside of 0.68%. Given Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is more favorable than PNC Financial Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and PNC Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $55.95 million 4.06 $10.44 million N/A N/A PNC Financial Services $18.04 billion 3.91 $5.34 billion $8.50 17.65

PNC Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Summary

PNC Financial Services beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and letters of credit and import/export financing services. As of March 5, 2018, it operated seven offices located in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties in Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

PNC Financial Services Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated a network of 2,459 branches and 9,051 ATMs. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment lease; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement, fund transfer, information reporting, and trade, as well as foreign exchange, derivative, security underwriting, loan syndication, merger and acquisition advisory, and equity capital market advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, credit, and trust management and administration solutions; multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, investment management and consulting, private banking, personal administrative, asset custody, and customized performance reporting services; advisory, custody, and retirement administration services; and mutual funds to high net worth and ultra high net worth clients, as well as institutions. The BlackRock segment offers investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

