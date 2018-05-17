Paccar (PCAR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PACCAR’s first-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings and revenues came in higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimates. Results were aided by record quarterly, truck deliveries robust Parts revenues and pretax profits. The company’s U.S. Class 8 truck retail sales are rising primarily due to heightened construction activities, which is expected to drive its financials. Also, the company is well-positioned in its key markets on the back of its strategic investments and a strong balance sheet, enabling it to undertake capital investments and research and development expenses. However, tough competition in the commercial truck market due to competitors primarily in the United States and Canada is a concern for the company. Also, year to date, shares of PACCAR have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Several other analysts have also commented on PCAR. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Paccar in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo raised their price target on shares of Paccar from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Paccar in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Paccar from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paccar from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.47.

PCAR stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.49. 6,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,383. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.45. Paccar has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $64.22.

Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Paccar had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Paccar will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Paccar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Paccar’s payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

In related news, VP C Michael Dozier sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $846,930.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $562,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marco A. Davila purchased 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,360.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paccar by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,378,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,617 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Paccar by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,159,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,264,000 after acquiring an additional 107,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paccar by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,223,000 after acquiring an additional 266,591 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Paccar by 26.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,417,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,111,000 after acquiring an additional 721,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Paccar by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,251,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,113,000 after acquiring an additional 405,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About Paccar

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

