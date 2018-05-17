OsmiumCoin (OS76) Market Capitalization Reaches $23,710.00

OsmiumCoin (CURRENCY:OS76) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. One OsmiumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OsmiumCoin has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. OsmiumCoin has a total market cap of $23,710.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of OsmiumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OsmiumCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.68 or 0.01634640 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010550 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00014560 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016207 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00034439 BTC.

OsmiumCoin Profile

OsmiumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2016. OsmiumCoin’s total supply is 894,026 coins. OsmiumCoin’s official Twitter account is @OS76_OsmiumCoin

OsmiumCoin Coin Trading

OsmiumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OsmiumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OsmiumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OsmiumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OsmiumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OsmiumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.