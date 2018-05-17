Osisko Mining Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (OSK)

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Osisko Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OSK. Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Osisko Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$5.80 to C$2.65 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.16.

Osisko Mining opened at C$2.16 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Osisko Mining has a 1 year low of C$2.01 and a 1 year high of C$5.24.

In other Osisko Mining news, insider Jose Vizquerra purchased 155,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$396,525.00. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total transaction of C$102,750.00. Insiders acquired 202,200 shares of company stock worth $509,551 in the last 90 days.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship properties include the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares (ha) located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec; and the Marban Block property, which comprises 30 mining claims and 3 mining concessions covering an area of 1,023.13 ha located between Val-d'Or and Malartic, Québec.

