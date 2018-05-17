OSI Systems (OSIS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

OSIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Group lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Shares of OSI Systems opened at $67.66 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,184,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,300,000 after acquiring an additional 43,606 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in OSI Systems by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 134,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 92,648 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 33,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,860,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

