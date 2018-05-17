Orix (IX) Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Orix (NYSE:IX) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Orix were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orix by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orix by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Orix by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orix by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

IX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. UBS upgraded Orix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Orix stock opened at $89.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Orix has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $88.92.

Orix Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses. The Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in leasing, automobile rental, and car sharing activities; lease and rental of precision measuring, information technology related, and medical equipment; and the sale of software packages, as well as the provision of technical support, equipment calibration, and asset management services.

