Oritani Financial (ORIT) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.12

News headlines about Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oritani Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 48.0406153995782 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORIT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Oritani Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Oritani Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Oritani Financial in a report on Monday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:ORIT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,456. The stock has a market cap of $708.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.41. Oritani Financial has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Oritani Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Oritani Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Oritani Financial’s payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

In other Oritani Financial news, insider Kevin J. Lynch sold 123,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $1,952,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Wyks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 448,247 shares of company stock worth $7,129,174. 12.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

