Oritani Financial (ORIT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ORIT. ValuEngine downgraded Oritani Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sandler O’Neill restated a hold rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Oritani Financial in a research report on Monday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Oritani Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of ORIT stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Oritani Financial has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter. analysts predict that Oritani Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Oritani Financial’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

In other news, SVP Philip Wyks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Hekemian, Jr. sold 11,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $181,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,247 shares of company stock worth $7,129,174 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oritani Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 45,816 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

