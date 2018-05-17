Orion (ORINY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion (OTCMKTS:ORINY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Orion Oyj is a pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The company’s core therapy consists of central nervous system disorders, oncology and respiratory. Its product pipeline includes inhaled Easyhaler(R) pulmonary drugs. Orion Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Shares of ORINY opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Orion has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

Orion Oyj engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and diagnostic tests worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals segment develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and APIs.

