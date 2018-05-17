Orbotech (ORBK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orbotech LTD. is the world leader in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of AOI systems for use in the manufacture of printed circuit boards and flat panel displays and is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of imaging solutions for PCB production and of AOI systems for use in the electronics assembly industry. They market computer aided manufacturing solutions for PCB production and continue to develop its proprietary AOI technologies for use in other applications both within and outside the electronics industry. (press release) “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ORBK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orbotech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Orbotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Orbotech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Orbotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Orbotech to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orbotech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Orbotech traded up $0.62, reaching $63.51, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 5,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,859. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63. Orbotech has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Orbotech had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $250.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.38 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Orbotech will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORBK. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Orbotech by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,339,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,542,000 after buying an additional 1,970,082 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Orbotech by 200,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 562,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after buying an additional 562,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Orbotech by 686.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 613,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,125,000 after buying an additional 535,153 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Orbotech in the 4th quarter valued at $26,080,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orbotech in the 4th quarter valued at $25,077,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

