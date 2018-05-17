Oracle Co. (ORCL) Holdings Cut by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,787,673 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 100,330 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 5.1% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $127,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Oracle by 46.5% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 57.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $23,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,644,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,005,059.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 137,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $6,358,697.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,557,015 shares of company stock worth $117,480,315. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle opened at $46.73 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $193.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.33. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $46.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global lowered shares of Oracle to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.12 price objective on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

