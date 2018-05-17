Oracle Co. (ORCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will report $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Oracle posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Vetr cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.82 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $51.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Shares of Oracle opened at $46.73 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Oracle has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $46.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $174,412.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $842,993.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 137,843 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $6,358,697.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,557,015 shares of company stock worth $117,480,315 over the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 18.9% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,845 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 742,789 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 69.1% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,249,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $108,744,000 after purchasing an additional 919,200 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 11.0% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 236,275 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.79% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

