Oppenheimer Comments on Conn’s’ Q2 2019 Earnings (CONN)

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Conn’s in a report issued on Monday, May 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Conn’s opened at $26.20 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.58. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $817.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Conn’s had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.87 per share, for a total transaction of $142,137.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,591.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO George L. Bchara bought 7,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $202,559.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,586.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 29,713 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,452,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 146,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

