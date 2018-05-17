Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Abaxis (ABAX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Abaxis by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abaxis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Abaxis by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Abaxis by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Abaxis by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abaxis stock opened at $83.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.19. Abaxis has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $83.02.

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. Abaxis had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Abaxis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Abaxis will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Abaxis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Abaxis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

ABAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abaxis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Abaxis from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Abaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Abaxis in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

In other news, Director Michael D. Casey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $355,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,500.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald Peter Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $689,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,059. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abaxis

Abaxis, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells portable blood analysis systems for use in human or veterinary patient care settings to provide rapid blood constituent measurements for clinicians worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical Market and Veterinary Market. The company offers Piccolo chemistry analyzers with rapid blood constituent measurements for use in human patient care; and Piccolo profiles that are single-use medical reagents.

