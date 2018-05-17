Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $383,000 Stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 42,290 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Bellwether Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,439,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brandon Pedersen sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $175,878.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,373 shares of company stock valued at $884,697. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.48 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 21st. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

