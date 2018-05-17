Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco Municipal (VMO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VMO) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. 11.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal opened at $11.65 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Invesco Municipal has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0554 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th.

