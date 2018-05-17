Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,609 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (RDVY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $30.37 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $30.33.

