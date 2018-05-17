OPKO Health (OPK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.21.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OPK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on OPKO Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised OPKO Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut OPKO Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Scott Fishel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,636,506.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,609,367 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,787 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 607,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 489,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 16,675 shares during the period. Boulegeris Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 245,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 584,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health traded down $0.08, hitting $4.91, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.59.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $193.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.44 million. research analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.