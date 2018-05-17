OP Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $353,832.00 (OPC)

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One OP Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, OP Coin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. OP Coin has a market cap of $676,106.00 and $353,832.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00073399 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00547120 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 69.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000669 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00093310 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00031783 BTC.

OP Coin Profile

OP Coin (OPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 12th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 751,788,879 coins and its circulating supply is 142,772,093 coins. OP Coin’s official website is opcoin.info . OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OP Coin Coin Trading

OP Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OP Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OP Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

