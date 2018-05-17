Onex (ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$108.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$107.00 to C$108.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Onex from C$103.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Onex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$104.60.

Onex opened at C$93.30 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Onex has a 12 month low of C$85.60 and a 12 month high of C$106.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 9th.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

