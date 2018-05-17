ONEOK (OKE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

ONEOK stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,445. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. ONEOK has a one year low of $66.16 and a one year high of $66.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th were paid a $0.795 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 180.68%.

In other ONEOK news, VP Sheppard F. Miers III sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $124,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $119,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,463.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,352,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,898,440,000 after buying an additional 3,549,791 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,024,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,116,000 after buying an additional 2,854,010 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,804,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,908,000 after buying an additional 2,322,618 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,144,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

