Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) PT Set at $3.00 by HC Wainwright

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) has been given a $3.00 target price by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONTX. Maxim Group downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onconova Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.17.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ONTX opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.37.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 683 Capital Management, Llc acquired 11,838,235 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $5,090,441.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics stock. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,934 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 4.32% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.