Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Issues Earnings Results

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million.

Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.37.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Maxim Group upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onconova Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.17.

In other Onconova Therapeutics news, major shareholder 683 Capital Management, Llc purchased 11,838,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,090,441.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.