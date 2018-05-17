Omnicell Technologies (OMCL) & One Stop Systems (OSS) Critical Comparison

Omnicell Technologies (NASDAQ: OMCL) and One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Omnicell Technologies alerts:

5.5% of One Stop Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Omnicell Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.2% of One Stop Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Omnicell Technologies and One Stop Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicell Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67 One Stop Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

Omnicell Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $56.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.26%. One Stop Systems has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.11%. Given One Stop Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe One Stop Systems is more favorable than Omnicell Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Omnicell Technologies and One Stop Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicell Technologies 4.55% 4.11% 2.15% One Stop Systems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omnicell Technologies and One Stop Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicell Technologies $716.16 million 2.52 $20.60 million $0.18 257.50 One Stop Systems $27.54 million 2.12 $90,000.00 $0.01 457.00

Omnicell Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than One Stop Systems. Omnicell Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Stop Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Omnicell Technologies beats One Stop Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omnicell Technologies Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc. provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications. The company also provides XR2 Central Pharmacy System, a hospital pharmacy robotics system; Central and Satellite Pharmacy Manager, an automated pharmacy storage and retrieval system; Controlled Substance Management, a controlled substance inventory management system; OmniLinkRx, a prescription routing system; and WorkflowRx, an automated pharmacy storage, retrieval, and packaging system. In addition, it offers Omnicell Supply Management System, an automated dispensing system; Omnicell Tissue Center, which manages the chain of custody for bone and tissue specimens; OptiFlex MS that manages medical and surgical supplies; OptiFlex SS, a module for the perioperative areas; and OptiFlex CL, a module for the cardiac catheterization lab and other procedure areas. Further, the company provides IV Solutions; enterprise analytics and solutions; Omnicell Interface Software; Mach4 Pharma Systems Medimat, a robotic dispensing system; Omnicell SupplyX subscription software; RFID solutions; and consumable medication blister cards, packaging equipment, and ancillary products and services to institutional pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Omnicell Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Omnicell, Inc. in 2001. Omnicell, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions. It serves manufacturers of automated equipment used for telecommunication, industrial, and military applications. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.