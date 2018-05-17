Olympus Labs (MOT) Market Cap Tops $13.07 Million

Olympus Labs (CURRENCY:MOT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Olympus Labs has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar. One Olympus Labs token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00004094 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Kyber Network and OKEx. Olympus Labs has a market capitalization of $13.07 million and $191,984.00 worth of Olympus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004001 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000849 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00740242 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00054277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00149216 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00088762 BTC.

Olympus Labs Profile

Olympus Labs’ launch date was November 16th, 2017. Olympus Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,396,353 tokens. Olympus Labs’ official Twitter account is @olympuslabsbc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Olympus Labs’ official website is olympuslabs.io . Olympus Labs’ official message board is medium.com/olympuslabsbc . The Reddit community for Olympus Labs is /r/OlympusLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Olympus Labs

Olympus Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kyber Network and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olympus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olympus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

