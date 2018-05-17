OFG Bancorp (OFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OFG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE:OFG opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $595.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.70.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 33,244 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; and financial planning, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

