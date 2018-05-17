Odonate Therapeutics (ODT) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.19

News stories about Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Odonate Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.939660693051 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Odonate Therapeutics traded up $0.67, reaching $23.76, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.94 million and a PE ratio of -10.29. Odonate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.16. equities analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 39,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,061,885.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 28,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.42 per share, for a total transaction of $784,541.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 310,000 shares of company stock worth $7,386,567 over the last quarter.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Odonate Therapeutics, Inc also conducting a Phase III study in MBC, which is known as CONTESSA.

