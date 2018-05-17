Ocwen (OCN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocwen (NYSE:OCN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $5.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocwen's shares have significantly outperformed the industry in the last six months. Also, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2018 results benefited from lower expenses, partly offset by a decline in revenues. The company’s initiatives to focus on core operations, efforts to restructure servicing portfolio and a strong balance sheet will support profitability. Further, lower operating expenses will likely aid its financials in the quarters ahead. However, muted revenue growth and the adverse impact of various regulatory probes into the company’s financials remain major concerns.”

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ocwen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Ocwen opened at $4.60 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Ocwen has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16.

Ocwen (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $260.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. Ocwen had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Ocwen will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Leon G. Cooperman bought 314,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,128,868.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leon G. Cooperman bought 29,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $103,321.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ocwen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocwen in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ocwen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ocwen by 169.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 32,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Ocwen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ocwen

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

