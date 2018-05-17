OCI Partners (OCIP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

OCI Partners (NYSE:OCIP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from OCI Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

OCI Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of OCIP opened at $10.20 on Thursday. OCI Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

OCI Partners (NYSE:OCIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. OCI Partners had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $90.02 million for the quarter.

OCIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of OCI Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of OCI Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, MED reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of OCI Partners in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About OCI Partners

OCI Partners LP produces, markets, and distributes methanol and anhydrous ammonia in the United States. The company offers its products to industrial users and commercial traders for further processing or distribution. OCI GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Nederland, Texas.

