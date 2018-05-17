Oceaneering International (OII) Lifted to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Goldman Sachs currently has $29.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Oceaneering International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Oceaneering International to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised Oceaneering International from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.82 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.93.

Shares of Oceaneering International opened at $23.87 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 22.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,382,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth $439,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 138.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 255,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

