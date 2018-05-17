Oceaneering International (OII) Expected to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) – Piper Jaffray issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Oceaneering International in a research note issued on Monday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.79 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OII. ValuEngine downgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 target price on Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.93.

Shares of Oceaneering International opened at $23.87 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,531,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,171,000 after purchasing an additional 129,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,918,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,273,000 after purchasing an additional 977,422 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,009,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,623,000 after purchasing an additional 572,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,382,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,799,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,046,000 after purchasing an additional 738,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

