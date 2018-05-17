OAX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.22 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, OAX has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $16.29 million and $2.22 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00007956 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Qryptos, Gate.io and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003972 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00022079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000828 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00714994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012212 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00051327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00157349 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00085221 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,009,250 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Qryptos, HitBTC, Liqui, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

